Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 1647.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1670.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1656.2. The stock closed at 1647.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1674.05, while the lowest price was 1655. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 265,939.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,719 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1647.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 49,719 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,647.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.