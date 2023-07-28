Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares in the green as trading opens

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1612.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1619 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1643.95 and closed at 1625.65. The stock reached a high of 1662 and a low of 1603.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 256,780.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 109,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1619, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1612.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1619. It has experienced a net change of 6.7, which represents a percent change of 0.42%.

28 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1612.3, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1625.65

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1612.3. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.35, which suggests a decline in the stock's price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1625.65 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Bajaj Finserv's shares traded on the BSE was 109,820. The closing price of the shares was 1625.65.

