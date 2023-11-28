Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1624 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1617 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1618.1 and closed at 1624. The stock had a high of 1627.95 and a low of 1611.35. The company's market capitalization is 257,352.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1676.4 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 151,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1624 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 151,390 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,624.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.