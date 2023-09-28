Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1565.05 and closed at ₹1567.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1569.95 and a low of ₹1554. The market capitalization of the company is ₹249,430.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 38,429 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
