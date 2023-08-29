Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plunge in trading session today

Bajaj Finserv opened the day at ₹1505.55 and closed at ₹1503.8. The stock had a high of ₹1511.35 and a low of ₹1487.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹238,775.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1846 and a low of ₹1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 29,353 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.