Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plunge in trading session today

Bajaj Finserv opened the day at ₹1505.55 and closed at ₹1503.8. The stock had a high of ₹1511.35 and a low of ₹1487.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹238,775.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1846 and a low of ₹1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 29,353 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1499.25, with a net change of -4.55 and a percent change of -0.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.55 points, representing a 0.3% decrease from the previous trading day.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 29,353 shares and closed at a price of ₹1503.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!