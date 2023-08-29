Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plunge in trading session today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1503.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1499.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv opened the day at 1505.55 and closed at 1503.8. The stock had a high of 1511.35 and a low of 1487.5. The market capitalization of the company is 238,775.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1846 and a low of 1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 29,353 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1499.25, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1503.8

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1499.25, with a net change of -4.55 and a percent change of -0.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.55 points, representing a 0.3% decrease from the previous trading day.

29 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1503.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 29,353 shares and closed at a price of 1503.8.

