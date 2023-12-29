Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1679.95 and closed at ₹1669.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1699 and a low of ₹1667.55. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹267,403.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 76,429 shares.

