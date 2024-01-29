Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1613.35 and closed at ₹1620.65. The stock had a high of ₹1632.85 and a low of ₹1613.35. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹258,867.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 96,768 shares of Bajaj Finserv were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
