Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1615.05 and closed at ₹1617. The high for the day was ₹1657.45 and the low was ₹1615.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹263,329.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1676.4 and a low of ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 73,232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.