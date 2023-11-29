Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1615.05 and closed at ₹1617. The high for the day was ₹1657.45 and the low was ₹1615.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹263,329.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1676.4 and a low of ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 73,232 shares.
Bajaj Finserv is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1657.4. The bid price is 1656.25, and the offer price is 1656.95. There is an offer quantity of 500 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for this stock is 4,336,000.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1654.55, which represents a 2.32% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 37.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|8.21%
|6 Months
|12.86%
|YTD
|6.88%
|1 Year
|0.09%
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1654.55. It has experienced a percent change of 2.32, which corresponds to a net change of 37.55.
The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv on the last day was 73,232 shares, and the closing price was ₹1,617.
