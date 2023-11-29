Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 1617 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1654.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1615.05 and closed at 1617. The high for the day was 1657.45 and the low was 1615.05. The market capitalization of the company is 263,329.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1676.4 and a low of 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 73,232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv November futures opened at 1659.85 as against previous close of 1654.6

Bajaj Finserv is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1657.4. The bid price is 1656.25, and the offer price is 1656.95. There is an offer quantity of 500 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for this stock is 4,336,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1654.55, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹1617

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1654.55, which represents a 2.32% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 37.55.

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.8%
3 Months8.21%
6 Months12.86%
YTD6.88%
1 Year0.09%
29 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1654.55, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹1617

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1654.55. It has experienced a percent change of 2.32, which corresponds to a net change of 37.55.

29 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1617 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv on the last day was 73,232 shares, and the closing price was 1,617.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.