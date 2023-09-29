Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 1566.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1539.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1570 and closed at 1566.15. The stock reached a high of 1570.45 and a low of 1535.15. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 2,45,138.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The total BSE volume for the stock on that day was 54,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1566.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 54,723 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1566.15.

