Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock surges in positive trading session

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1507.05 and closed at ₹1499.25. The stock had a high of ₹1514 and a low of ₹1497.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹239,611.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,142 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.43%
|3 Months
|-0.76%
|6 Months
|12.63%
|YTD
|-2.87%
|1 Year
|-6.54%
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1504.5. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.25.
On the last day of Bajaj Finserv trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 27,142 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1,499.25.
