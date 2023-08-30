Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1499.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1504.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1507.05 and closed at 1499.25. The stock had a high of 1514 and a low of 1497.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 239,611.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.43%
3 Months-0.76%
6 Months12.63%
YTD-2.87%
1 Year-6.54%
30 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1504.5, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1499.25

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1504.5. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.25.

30 Aug 2023, 08:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1499.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Finserv trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 27,142 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1,499.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.