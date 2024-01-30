Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1630.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1637 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1632.05 and closed at 1630.20. The stock reached a high of 1640.05 and a low of 1618.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 260626.44 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 1741.85 and a low of 1216.10. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 61099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.28%
3 Months-6.55%
6 Months2.42%
YTD-2.9%
1 Year24.56%
30 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1637, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1630.2

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1637 with a percent change of 0.42. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% in value. The net change is 6.8, indicating that the stock has gained 6.8 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1630.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 61,099 shares and closed at a price of 1630.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!