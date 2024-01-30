Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares soar on positive trading day

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1632.05 and closed at ₹1630.20. The stock reached a high of ₹1640.05 and a low of ₹1618.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹260626.44 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹1741.85 and a low of ₹1216.10. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 61099 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.28%
|3 Months
|-6.55%
|6 Months
|2.42%
|YTD
|-2.9%
|1 Year
|24.56%
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1637 with a percent change of 0.42. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% in value. The net change is 6.8, indicating that the stock has gained 6.8 points.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 61,099 shares and closed at a price of ₹1630.2.
