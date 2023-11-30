Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1654 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1657.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1656.6 and closed at 1654.55. The stock had a high of 1663.75 and a low of 1649. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 262,445.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1676.4 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 72,711 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv November futures opened at 1652.0 as against previous close of 1656.75

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1657.6. The bid price and offer price are 1656.7 and 1657.55 respectively. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 500. The open interest stands at 1,312,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1657.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1654

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1657.5, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months7.14%
6 Months13.95%
YTD6.83%
1 Year1.32%
30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1649, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1654.55

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1649, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -5.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.34% and by 5.55.

30 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1654.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, there were 72,711 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 1654.55.

