Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1656.6 and closed at ₹1654.55. The stock had a high of ₹1663.75 and a low of ₹1649. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹262,445.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1676.4 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 72,711 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1657.6. The bid price and offer price are 1656.7 and 1657.55 respectively. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 500. The open interest stands at 1,312,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1657.5, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|7.14%
|6 Months
|13.95%
|YTD
|6.83%
|1 Year
|1.32%
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1649, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -5.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.34% and by ₹5.55.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, there were 72,711 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹1654.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!