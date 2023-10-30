Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1570 and closed at ₹1559. The stock's high for the day was ₹1593.55, while the low was ₹1551.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹249,235.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1813.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 69,970 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1566 with a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 69,970. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,559.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!