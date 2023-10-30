Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1559 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1566 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1570 and closed at 1559. The stock's high for the day was 1593.55, while the low was 1551.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 249,235.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1813.45, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 69,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1566, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1559

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1566 with a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1559 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 69,970. The closing price for the stock was 1,559.

