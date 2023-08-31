Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1504.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1501.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1505.05 and closed at ₹1504.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1517.95 and a low of ₹1498.55. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finserv is ₹239,181.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1846 and its 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 58,958 shares.
31 Aug 2023, 08:00:25 AM IST
