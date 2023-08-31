Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1504.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1501.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1505.05 and closed at 1504.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1517.95 and a low of 1498.55. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finserv is 239,181.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1846 and its 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 58,958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

