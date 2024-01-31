Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock takes a hit in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 1637 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1590.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had an open price of 1625.1 and a close price of 1637. The stock had a high of 1626.35 and a low of 1585.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 253,294.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 130,373 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1590.95, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹1637

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1590.95 with a percent change of -2.81. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.81% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -46.05, indicating a decrease of 46.05.

31 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1637 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 130,373 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,637.

