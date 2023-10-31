Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plunge in trading today

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1560.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1552 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1577.2 and closed at 1566. The stock had a high of 1577.2 and a low of 1528.45. The market capitalization of the company is 248,360.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 50,437 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1552, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1560.5

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows a price of 1552, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -8.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the net change is a decrease of 8.5 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1566 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 50,437 shares and closed at a price of 1,566.

