Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plunge in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1577.2 and closed at ₹1566. The stock had a high of ₹1577.2 and a low of ₹1528.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹248,360.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 50,437 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
