Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1574.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹1575.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹1559.8. With a market capitalization of ₹250,032.4 crore, Bajaj Finserv's shares are currently trading well below their 52-week high of ₹2029, while the 52-week low stands at ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 34,802 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 20.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1041 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1576 & ₹1559.8 yesterday to end at ₹1571. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend