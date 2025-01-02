Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1568 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1584.35 and a low of ₹1565.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹250,032.4 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has seen a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419, with a trading volume of 19,091 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1585.37
|Support 1
|1566.62
|Resistance 2
|1594.23
|Support 2
|1556.73
|Resistance 3
|1604.12
|Support 3
|1547.87
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 20.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 464 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1584.35 & ₹1565.6 yesterday to end at ₹1576.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend