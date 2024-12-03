Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1580.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹1580.05. The stock experienced a high of ₹1603.5 and a low of ₹1566.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹251,921.9 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,897 shares.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1612.73
|Support 1
|1575.83
|Resistance 2
|1626.57
|Support 2
|1552.77
|Resistance 3
|1649.63
|Support 3
|1538.93
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 19.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1423 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1603.5 & ₹1566.6 yesterday to end at ₹1596.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend