Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 1580.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1596.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1580.1 and closed slightly lower at 1580.05. The stock experienced a high of 1603.5 and a low of 1566.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 251,921.9 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11612.73Support 11575.83
Resistance 21626.57Support 21552.77
Resistance 31649.63Support 31538.93
03 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 19.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
03 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1460 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1589 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1423 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1580.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1603.5 & 1566.6 yesterday to end at 1596.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

