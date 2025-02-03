Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1753.80 and closed at ₹1737.15, experiencing a high of ₹1777.55 and a low of ₹1620. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹276,876.70 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,069 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1761.43
|Support 1
|1706.53
|Resistance 2
|1784.67
|Support 2
|1674.87
|Resistance 3
|1816.33
|Support 3
|1651.63
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 14.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 198.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 134 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1777.55 & ₹1620 yesterday to end at ₹1754.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend