Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened and closed at ₹1576.7, maintaining stability despite a high of ₹1717.45 and a low of ₹1576.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹251,355.9 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was recorded at 273,801 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1717.45 & ₹1576.5 yesterday to end at ₹1700.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.