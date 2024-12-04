Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 1596.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1607.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1595 and closed slightly higher at 1596.7. The stock recorded a high of 1609 and a low of 1595, reflecting slight volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at 254584.7 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE volume for the day was 34,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1596.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1609 & 1595 yesterday to end at 1607.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.