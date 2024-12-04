Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1595 and closed slightly higher at ₹1596.7. The stock recorded a high of ₹1609 and a low of ₹1595, reflecting slight volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹254584.7 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 34,658 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1609 & ₹1595 yesterday to end at ₹1607.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.