Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1735 and closed at ₹1754.15, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1804.50 and a low of ₹1735 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹276,876.70 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance reflects its strong position in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2029, while the 52-week low is ₹1419, with a BSE volume of 88,641 shares traded.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1820.67
|Support 1
|1751.17
|Resistance 2
|1847.33
|Support 2
|1708.33
|Resistance 3
|1890.17
|Support 3
|1681.67
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 11.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1804.50 & ₹1735 yesterday to end at ₹1794.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend