Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 2.30 %. The stock closed at 1754.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1794.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1735 and closed at 1754.15, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1804.50 and a low of 1735 during the session. With a market capitalization of 276,876.70 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance reflects its strong position in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 2029, while the 52-week low is 1419, with a BSE volume of 88,641 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11820.67Support 11751.17
Resistance 21847.33Support 21708.33
Resistance 31890.17Support 31681.67
04 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 11.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5443
    Buy3334
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
04 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1879 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1754.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1804.50 & 1735 yesterday to end at 1794.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

