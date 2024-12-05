Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 1607.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1628.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1617.9 and closed at 1607.35, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1632 and a low of 1606.7 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 256,251 crore, with a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,053 shares for Bajaj Finserv.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 16.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
05 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1613 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 65 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1607.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1632 & 1606.7 yesterday to end at 1628.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

