Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.10 %. The stock closed at 1794.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1814.10 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1804.95 and closed lower at 1794.45. The stock reached a high of 1819.30 and a low of 1774 during the session. With a market capitalization of 286,246.30 crore, the stock's performance reflects its volatility, considering its 52-week high of 2029 and low of 1419. The BSE volume for the day was 109,162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1794.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1819.30 & 1774 yesterday to end at 1814.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

