Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1804.95 and closed lower at ₹1794.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1819.30 and a low of ₹1774 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹286,246.30 crore, the stock's performance reflects its volatility, considering its 52-week high of ₹2029 and low of ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 109,162 shares.
05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST
