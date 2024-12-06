Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1637.95 and closed at ₹1628.60, experiencing a high of ₹1653.05 and a low of ₹1605.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹259,599.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 51,551 shares for Bajaj Finserv.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.34%, currently trading at ₹1638.45. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have seen a decline of 3.31%, also settling at ₹1638.45. In contrast, during the same period, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.38%
|3 Months
|-11.37%
|6 Months
|7.71%
|YTD
|-2.47%
|1 Year
|-3.31%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1664.88
|Support 1
|1617.28
|Resistance 2
|1682.77
|Support 2
|1587.57
|Resistance 3
|1712.48
|Support 3
|1569.68
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 15.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1706 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1653.05 & ₹1605.45 yesterday to end at ₹1644. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.