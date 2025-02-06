Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1814 and closed slightly higher at ₹1814.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1825 and a low of ₹1780.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹286,485.52 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 51,666 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2029, while the 52-week low is ₹1419.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 11.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1286 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1825 & ₹1780.95 yesterday to end at ₹1796.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend