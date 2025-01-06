Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1700.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1697 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1705.7 and closed at 1700.6, experiencing a high of 1720.1 and a low of 1690.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 271,167.4 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has seen a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE volume for the day was 131,618 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1695 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1602 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1563 k & BSE volume was 131 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1700.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1720.1 & 1690.75 yesterday to end at 1697. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

