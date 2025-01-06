Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1705.7 and closed at ₹1700.6, experiencing a high of ₹1720.1 and a low of ₹1690.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹271,167.4 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has seen a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 131,618 shares.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1563 k & BSE volume was 131 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1720.1 & ₹1690.75 yesterday to end at ₹1697. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.