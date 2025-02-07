Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1797.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹1796.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1810 and a low of ₹1780 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹285,050.18 crore, Bajaj Finserv is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹2029 and above its low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a volume of 18,790 shares traded.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1805.3
|Support 1
|1775.3
|Resistance 2
|1822.65
|Support 2
|1762.65
|Resistance 3
|1835.3
|Support 3
|1745.3
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 11.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1119 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1810 & ₹1780 yesterday to end at ₹1787.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend