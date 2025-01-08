Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1691.5 and closed at ₹1684.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹1703 and a low of ₹1674.6. With a market capitalization of ₹268,608.3 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹2029 and above its 52-week low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 103,898 shares for the day.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹1680.00. Over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finserv shares has dropped by 0.80%, also standing at ₹1680.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.31%
|3 Months
|-4.43%
|6 Months
|6.4%
|YTD
|7.31%
|1 Year
|-0.8%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1695.8
|Support 1
|1667.4
|Resistance 2
|1713.6
|Support 2
|1656.8
|Resistance 3
|1724.2
|Support 3
|1639.0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 15.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1346 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1662 k
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1242 k & BSE volume was 103 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1684.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1703 & ₹1674.6 yesterday to end at ₹1684.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.