Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1684.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1684.6 per share.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1691.5 and closed at 1684.45. The stock experienced a high of 1703 and a low of 1674.6. With a market capitalization of 268,608.3 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 2029 and above its 52-week low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 103,898 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at 1680.00. Over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finserv shares has dropped by 0.80%, also standing at 1680.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.31%
3 Months-4.43%
6 Months6.4%
YTD7.31%
1 Year-0.8%
08 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11695.8Support 11667.4
Resistance 21713.6Support 21656.8
Resistance 31724.2Support 31639.0
08 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1940.0, 15.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4333
    Buy3335
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1346 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1662 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1242 k & BSE volume was 103 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1684.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1703 & 1674.6 yesterday to end at 1684.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

