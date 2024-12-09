Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:24:02
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 818.00 0.15%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.90 -0.24%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,312.80 0.08%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.15 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.25 0.49%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1644 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1632.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1650 and closed slightly lower at 1644. The stock reached a high of 1650 and a low of 1625.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 260731.5 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 2029, while also remaining above its 52-week low of 1419. The BSE recorded a volume of 102740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:22:48 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.05%, currently trading at 1636.65. However, over the past year, Bajaj Finserv shares have experienced a decline of 4.04%, reaching 1636.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.5%
3 Months-12.52%
6 Months4.31%
YTD-3.0%
1 Year-4.04%
09 Dec 2024, 08:48:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11646.35Support 11621.8
Resistance 21660.45Support 21611.35
Resistance 31670.9Support 31597.25
09 Dec 2024, 08:31:38 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 16.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:16:34 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1151 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1618 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1049 k & BSE volume was 102 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:01:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1644 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1650 & 1625.45 yesterday to end at 1632.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue