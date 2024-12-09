Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1650 and closed slightly lower at ₹1644. The stock reached a high of ₹1650 and a low of ₹1625.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹260731.5 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹2029, while also remaining above its 52-week low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a volume of 102740 shares.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹1636.65. However, over the past year, Bajaj Finserv shares have experienced a decline of 4.04%, reaching ₹1636.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.5%
|3 Months
|-12.52%
|6 Months
|4.31%
|YTD
|-3.0%
|1 Year
|-4.04%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1646.35
|Support 1
|1621.8
|Resistance 2
|1660.45
|Support 2
|1611.35
|Resistance 3
|1670.9
|Support 3
|1597.25
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 16.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1049 k & BSE volume was 102 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1650 & ₹1625.45 yesterday to end at ₹1632.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.