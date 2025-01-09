Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1681.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹1684.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1708.6 and a low of ₹1669.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹268,313.3 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹2029 and low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 48,255 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1437 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1708.6 & ₹1669.1 yesterday to end at ₹1694.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.