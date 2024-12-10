Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1635.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1638.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1638 and closed slightly lower at 1635.85. The stock reached a high of 1647.25 and a low of 1619 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 261,026.5 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,529 shares for Bajaj Finserv.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 15.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 894 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1619 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 859 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1635.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1647.25 & 1619 yesterday to end at 1638.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

