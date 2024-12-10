Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1638 and closed slightly lower at ₹1635.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1647.25 and a low of ₹1619 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹261,026.5 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,529 shares for Bajaj Finserv.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 15.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 859 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1647.25 & ₹1619 yesterday to end at ₹1638.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.