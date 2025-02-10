Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1795 and closed at ₹1787.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1822.80 and a low of ₹1785.30 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹286,980.08 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has seen a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419, with a trading volume of 56,710 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1819.47
|Support 1
|1781.97
|Resistance 2
|1839.88
|Support 2
|1764.88
|Resistance 3
|1856.97
|Support 3
|1744.47
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 11.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1748 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1822.80 & ₹1785.30 yesterday to end at ₹1799.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend