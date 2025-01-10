Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1698.75 and closed at ₹1696.35, with a high of ₹1700 and a low of ₹1675.5. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹269,517.12 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 42,317 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1701.33
|Support 1
|1676.83
|Resistance 2
|1712.92
|Support 2
|1663.92
|Resistance 3
|1725.83
|Support 3
|1652.33
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 14.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1036 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1700 & ₹1675.5 yesterday to end at ₹1689.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.