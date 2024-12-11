Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1637.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹1638.05. The stock experienced a high of ₹1672.60 and a low of ₹1637.05. With a market capitalization of ₹265,228 crore, the stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of ₹2029 and above its 52-week low of ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 79,499 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1679.38
|Support 1
|1643.83
|Resistance 2
|1693.77
|Support 2
|1622.67
|Resistance 3
|1714.93
|Support 3
|1608.28
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 14.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1673 k & BSE volume was 79 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1672.6 & ₹1637.05 yesterday to end at ₹1664.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend