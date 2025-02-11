Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1799.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1797.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1804.95 and a low of ₹1775 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹285,983.15 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2029, while the 52-week low is ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,931 shares for Bajaj Finserv.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 908 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1804.95 & ₹1775 yesterday to end at ₹1793.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend