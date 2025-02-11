Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 1797.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1793.20 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1799.05 and closed slightly lower at 1797.55. The stock reached a high of 1804.95 and a low of 1775 during the session. With a market capitalization of 285,983.15 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 2029, while the 52-week low is 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,931 shares for Bajaj Finserv.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 948 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1884 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 908 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1797.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1804.95 & 1775 yesterday to end at 1793.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

