Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1665 and closed slightly lower at ₹1664.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1690.4 and a low of ₹1648.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹268,911.2 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,402 shares for the day.
12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1664.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1690.4 & ₹1648.3 yesterday to end at ₹1684. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend