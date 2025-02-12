Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1785.10 and closed at ₹1792.85, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1797.15 and a low of ₹1741.30 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹278,278.40 crore, with a BSE volume of 303,928 shares traded. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419, indicating significant volatility over the year.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.97%, currently trading at ₹1761.35. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 14.50% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|5.53%
|6 Months
|15.26%
|YTD
|14.68%
|1 Year
|14.5%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1784.57
|Support 1
|1728.72
|Resistance 2
|1818.78
|Support 2
|1707.08
|Resistance 3
|1840.42
|Support 3
|1672.87
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 14.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1887 k
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1944 k & BSE volume was 303 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1792.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1797.15 & ₹1741.30 yesterday to end at ₹1744.50. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend