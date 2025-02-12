Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.70 %. The stock closed at 1792.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1744.50 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1785.10 and closed at 1792.85, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 1797.15 and a low of 1741.30 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 278,278.40 crore, with a BSE volume of 303,928 shares traded. The stock has a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419, indicating significant volatility over the year.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.97%, currently trading at 1761.35. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 14.50% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.53%
3 Months5.53%
6 Months15.26%
YTD14.68%
1 Year14.5%
12 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11784.57Support 11728.72
Resistance 21818.78Support 21707.08
Resistance 31840.42Support 31672.87
12 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 14.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5543
    Buy3334
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1887 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1944 k & BSE volume was 303 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1792.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1797.15 & 1741.30 yesterday to end at 1744.50. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

