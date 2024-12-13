Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1683.95 and closed at ₹1684.6, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1689.6 and a low of ₹1675 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹267,763.2 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range of ₹1419 to ₹2029. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,279 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 13.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1137 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1689.6 & ₹1675 yesterday to end at ₹1679.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend