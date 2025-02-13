Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1754.95 and closed at ₹1744.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1800 and a low of ₹1728.15. With a market capitalization of ₹285,616.21 crore, it reflects a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The trading volume on the BSE was 44,637 shares, indicating moderate market activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has increased by 0.78%, currently trading at ₹1801.55. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have experienced a growth of 14.50%, reaching ₹1801.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|5.53%
|6 Months
|15.26%
|YTD
|14.68%
|1 Year
|14.5%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1817.62
|Support 1
|1745.77
|Resistance 2
|1844.73
|Support 2
|1701.03
|Resistance 3
|1889.47
|Support 3
|1673.92
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 11.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1933 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1929 k
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1888 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1744.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1800 & ₹1728.15 yesterday to end at ₹1790.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend