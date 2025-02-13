Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 1744.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1790.50 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1754.95 and closed at 1744.50. The stock reached a high of 1800 and a low of 1728.15. With a market capitalization of 285,616.21 crore, it reflects a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The trading volume on the BSE was 44,637 shares, indicating moderate market activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has increased by 0.78%, currently trading at 1801.55. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have experienced a growth of 14.50%, reaching 1801.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.53%
3 Months5.53%
6 Months15.26%
YTD14.68%
1 Year14.5%
13 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11817.62Support 11745.77
Resistance 21844.73Support 21701.03
Resistance 31889.47Support 31673.92
13 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 11.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5543
    Buy3334
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1933 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1929 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1888 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1744.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1800 & 1728.15 yesterday to end at 1790.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

