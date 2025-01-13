Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 13 Jan 2025, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 1690.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1699.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1677.55 and closed at 1690.55, reflecting a gain. The stock reached a high of 1718 and a low of 1677.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at approximately 271,263.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2029, while the low is 1419. The BSE volume for the day was 68,687 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11717.48Support 11677.03
Resistance 21737.97Support 21657.07
Resistance 31757.93Support 31636.58
13 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1940.0, 14.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy3335
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
13 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1535 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1610 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1467 k & BSE volume was 68 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1690.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1718 & 1677.55 yesterday to end at 1699.85. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

