Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1677.55 and closed at ₹1690.55, reflecting a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹1718 and a low of ₹1677.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹271,263.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2029, while the low is ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 68,687 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1717.48
|Support 1
|1677.03
|Resistance 2
|1737.97
|Support 2
|1657.07
|Resistance 3
|1757.93
|Support 3
|1636.58
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 14.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1467 k & BSE volume was 68 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1718 & ₹1677.55 yesterday to end at ₹1699.85. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.