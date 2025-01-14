Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1670.2 and closed at ₹1699.85, reaching a high of ₹1700 and a low of ₹1669. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹271,263.1 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has seen a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The trading session recorded a BSE volume of 82,646 shares.
14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1699.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1700 & ₹1669 yesterday to end at ₹1674.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.