Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1689.95 and closed at ₹1674.60. The stock reached a high of ₹1729.95 and a low of ₹1683, with a market capitalization of ₹266,942 crore. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 95,985 shares. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 13.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1729.95 & ₹1683 yesterday to end at ₹1712.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.