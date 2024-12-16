Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 1679.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1676.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1667.95 and closed at 1679.15, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1683.6 and a low of 1635. With a market capitalization of 267,827 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 72,160. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11695.1Support 11646.5
Resistance 21713.65Support 21616.45
Resistance 31743.7Support 31597.9
16 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 13.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1461 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1780 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1389 k & BSE volume was 72 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1679.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1683.6 & 1635 yesterday to end at 1676.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.