Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1667.95 and closed at ₹1679.15, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1683.6 and a low of ₹1635. With a market capitalization of ₹267,827 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 72,160. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1695.1
|Support 1
|1646.5
|Resistance 2
|1713.65
|Support 2
|1616.45
|Resistance 3
|1743.7
|Support 3
|1597.9
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 13.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1389 k & BSE volume was 72 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1683.6 & ₹1635 yesterday to end at ₹1676.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend